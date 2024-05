BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The US has suspended the supply of a total of 3,500 air bombs to Israel due to the situation in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said, Trend reports.

"We have stopped the supply of weapons, including 1,800 bombs weighing 2,000 pounds (908 kg), as well as 1,700 bombs weighing 500 pounds (about 226 kg)," he said.

According to him, the United States has not yet decided what to do next with these supplies.