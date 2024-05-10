Azerbaijani FM leaves for Kazakhstan on working visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Kazakhstan on a working visit, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The source said the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in Almaty to continue negotiations on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations.

In accordance with previously reached agreements, negotiations between Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan will be held in Almaty on May 10, 2024

On April 30, the official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, announced that Baku and Yerevan had confirmed their participation in the negotiations in Almaty.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty.

