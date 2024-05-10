Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan start developing feasibility study for energy connectivity project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan have embarked on developing a feasibility study for a project aimed at integrating their energy systems and laying a high-voltage cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, said Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliev during a briefing, Trend reports.

"We've conducted preliminary discussions with EU countries, who've shown keen interest in acquiring clean electric power. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have inked an agreement to lay a high-voltage cable along the Caspian Sea bed, allowing us to supply clean renewable energy to lucrative markets. This entails a substantial investment," he remarked.

The minister elaborated that the project entails harnessing the wind potential of the Caspian Zone and the Aral Zone for exporting electricity.

"We're currently delving into the technical and economic groundwork of the project, and based on this, construction timelines will be mapped out. We aim to have preliminary results from the feasibility study by year-end," added Satkaliev.

Meanwhile, ministers of energy of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of cooperation on the interconnection of the energy systems of the republics within the framework of the Tashkent International Investment Forum on May 1.

The signed memorandum's purpose is to define the basic conditions of cooperation within the project's framework on the interconnection of energy systems in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The document assumes that the participants intend to investigate the possibilities of connecting energy systems by laying a high-voltage cable along the Caspian Sea bed and in other countries with the implementation of the most optimal trade in green energy from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.