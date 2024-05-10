Shifting to renewable energy sources incurs significant costs - bp VP for Caspian region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Shifting to renewable energy sources incurs significant costs, Vice President for Communications and External Affairs for the Caspian region at bp Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said during a roundtable discussion on strategic foresight at ADA University, Trend reports.

“To balance high-quality energy with emission reductions, we're switching to renewables from fossil fuels like oil, gas, and coal. Some predict a rapid energy transition in five to ten years, others a decade or two. However, there are substantial expenses associated with making the switch to renewable energy,” he emphasized.

Aslanbayli also highlighted that should countries fail in this transition process, the cost of failure would be substantial.

To note, ADA University is hosting a roundtable titled "Strategic Foresight Shaping Tomorrow," organized by its Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD). The event is graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, ambassadors, Azerbaijani experts, and representatives from the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

