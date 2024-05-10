Final day of Baku Open Gymnastics Championship and Open Championship kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The final day of competitions for the 29th Baku Open Championship and Baku Open Championship in men's artistic gymnastics and the 8th Baku Open Championship and Baku Open Championship in women's artistic gymnastics have started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The competitions on individual apparatus (vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise) will be held today among representatives of women's artistic gymnastics in the age categories "juniors" and "pre-youth." Representatives of men's artistic gymnastics in the age categories "kids," "children," and "pre-juniors" will compete in individual all-around, and "juniors" and "adults" on individual apparatus (floor exercise, gymnastic horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, bar).

More than 50 athletes representing Balaken Olympic Sports Complex, Zira Cultural Center, Ojag Sport Club (sections in Baku and Sumgayit), Specialized Children and Youth Olympic Reserve School for Gymnastics, Specialized Children and Youth Chess School No. 1 of Olympic Reserve Republican Sports Center "Tahsil" of Sumgayit city are participating in the competition held on May 9–10.

In the Baku Championship on women's artistic gymnastics participate athletes in the age categories "adults" (born in 2008 and older), "juniors" (born in 2009-2011), "pre-youth" (born in 2012-2013), and on men's artistic gymnastics - in the age categories "adults" (born in 2006 and older) "juniors" (category A (born in 2007-2008). b.), and on men's artistic gymnastics - in age categories "adults" (2006 year of birth and older), "juniors" (category A (2007-2008 b.), category B (2009-2010 b.)), "pre-youth" (2011-2012 b.).

At the Baku championship on men's artistic gymnastics, gymnasts were in the age categories "Pre-Juniors" (2011–2012), "Children" (2013–2014), "Kids" (2015–2016), and "Junior" (2017), and on women's artistic gymnastics - in the age categories "Juniors" (2009-2011) and "Pre-Junior" (2012-2013).

