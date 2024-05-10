Azerbaijan's Asan Xidmet to inaugurate in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. ASAN Xidmet (Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network) center will be opened in Shusha city by the end of June, Chairman of the State Agency for Citizens' Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the services of the ASAN xidmet center in Shusha will be available to residents of both Shusha City and Khankendi.

"A total of 4 regional centers of "ASAN xidmet will function on the territories liberated from occupation - in Aghdam, Jabrayil, Lachin and Shusha," Mehdiyev added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel