Right setting for contests paves way to success - Baku Championship medalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The right set for competitions is an important basis for successful performance, the student of Ojaq Sport Club Lala Zamanli, medalist of the 8th Open Baku Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics told Trend on the event's sidelines.

"It's always necessary to listen to the coach, strictly follow all recommendations, and perform calmly to get success at competitions. For me, one of the most important aspects is the coach's support.

Sometimes it's not easy in training, but if you work hard and train, it won't be so difficult in competitions. So, it's necessary to train hard. I hope to win awards at future prestigious international competitions,” she emphasized.

To note, Zamanli, competing in the pre-junior age category, won gold in the individual all-around and uneven bars exercises and was also awarded silver medals for the floor exercise and vault.

The 29th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and the 8th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics are held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from May 9 through May 10. More than 50 athletes competing in different age categories take part in the competitions.

