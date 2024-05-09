Competitions of Open Baku Championships in Artistic Gymnastics kick off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The competitions of the 29th Open Baku Championships and Open Baku Championship in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics, the 8th Open Baku Championships, and the Open Baku Championship in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics have started at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

A total of 53 (29 male and 24 female) athletes from Balakan Olympic Sports Complex, Zira Cultural Center, Ojaq Sports Club (Baku and Sumgayit sections), Specialized Children-Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserves, and Specialized Children-Youth Sports Chess School No. 1 of Olympic Reserves of Sumgayit City Branch of Tahsil Republican Sports Center are participating in the competitions being held on May 9–10.

At the Baku Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, athletes are competing in the age categories of seniors (born in 2008 and older), juniors (2009-2011), and pre-juniors (2012-2013), while in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics, seniors (born in 2006 and older), juniors/A (2007-2008), juniors/B (2009-2010), and pre-juniors (2011-2012).

Moreover, at the Baku Championship in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics, athletes are performing in the age categories of pre-juniors (2011–2012), children (2013–2014), youngsters (2015–2016), and minors (2017), while in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, juniors (2009–2011) and pre-juniors (2012–2013).

