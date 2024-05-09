Scandinavian Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The captain of a Scandinavian Airlines aircraft operating a Copenhagen-Tokyo flight sent a request for an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport press service told Trend.

The reason for this was the sudden deterioration in the health of one of the passengers.

The Airbus A350 aircraft successfully landed at Baku airport at 20:56 local time.

Immediately after landing, the passenger was handed over to the ambulance crew.