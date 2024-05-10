Two concurrent COP29 preparations underway - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Two parallel processes of preparation for COP29 are currently underway, Azerbaijan's Deputy Energy Minister, COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the roundtable on strategic foresight at ADA University.

"Two parallel preparation processes for COP29 are currently underway. First, it is the negotiation stage, and second, it is the drafting of the action program for this conference. These processes involve different people and different approaches," he emphasized.

Soltanov stated that the negotiation process bases decisions on consensus.

"This means that not all parties to the convention should agree, but no one should object," he explained.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The plenary meeting of COP28 in Dubai on December 11 last year made the decision. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Meanwhile, 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel