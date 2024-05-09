Russian border guards to withdraw from Armenian Zvartnots airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Russian border guards will be withdrawn from Yerevan's Zvartnots airport, Trend reports via Armenian media.

The media said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan struck some agreements, and successful negotiations between the two country leaders led to the stop of Russian border guards at Zvartnots airport.

In addition, Russian border guards will leave the points of Syunik (Zangazur), Gegharkunik (Basarkechar), Tavush, Ararat, and Vayots Dzor, where they were stationed by verbal agreement, after the 2020 second Karabakh war.

To note, on March 6, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said that Armenia sent an official letter to Russia regarding the presence of Russian border guards at the capital's Zvartnots airport.

On March 12, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed receipt of the official notification from Yerevan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel