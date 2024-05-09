Fragments of human bones found in Azerbaijan's Malibeyli village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Fragments of human bones have been found in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, Trend reports via the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Khojaly district prosecutor's office is investigating the discovery of bone fragments, supposedly human, found during construction and drilling activities conducted on May 8 in the liberated Malibayli village of Khojaly district.

Moreover, the Tartar district prosecutor's office is investigating the discovery of bone fragments, potentially human, on May 5 during excavation work for new construction in the liberated Sugovushan village, Aghdara district. Additionally, the Gubadli district prosecutor's office is probing the discovery of a skull, likely human, on May 5 during demining operations in the liberated Khanlig village of Gubadli district.

To note, as of April 27, 2024, a minimum of 600 human remains have been found, with 124 discovered in 2022, 133 in 2023, and 48 in 2024.

Additionally, during previous excavations, the remains of 21 individuals were found in a mass grave in Khojaly city, and subsequently, eight more in Malibayli village in Khojaly district. Presently, nine individuals have been identified among the 29 remains found in Khojaly.

