Supporting COP29, Azerbaijan hosts massive tree-planting event

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. On the outskirts of Baku, more than 500 people have assembled to bring attention to the need for more green spaces, repair of damaged areas, and general conservation efforts in the face of climate change, Trend reports.

Considering the soil and climatic conditions of the Absheron Peninsula, 3,000 Eldar pine and olive trees were planted by participants in Baku's Mushfigabad settlement.



A volunteer flash mob for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) followed the tree planting given this year, given Azerbaijan is preparing to host a major global event - COP29.

The tree planting initiative and flash mob were jointly organized by COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and the Azerbaijan Volunteers' Public Union.



The event saw participation from representatives of governmental bodies, private organizations, civil society institutions, students, and volunteers.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70-80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

