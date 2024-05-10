Turkmenistan explores investment and trade opportunities with Pakistan's province

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 10. Turkmenistan discussed the promotion of investment and trade with the Pakistani province of Punjab, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during the meeting of Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Atajan Movlamov with the Chief Minister of Punjab province Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that there are huge opportunities for investment in energy, industry, livestock and agriculture in Punjab province.

She also mentioned the possibility of expanding trade in industries like textiles, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and animal husbandry.

In turn, Atajan Movlamov expressed great interest in developing trade relations and attracting investments to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Punjab province in Pakistan stands out as the most industrially developed region due to its extensive industries, including textiles, machinery, chemicals, and others.

Simultaneously, the irrigation canal system upholds Punjab's position as a crucial agricultural region, producing a substantial portion of the nation's food and agricultural crops. This makes Punjab a crucial contributor to Pakistan's economy, promoting both food security and economic growth.