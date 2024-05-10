Azerbaijani experts to learn to predict tomorrow and create scenarios - ADA's vice rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Foreseeing tomorrow and being able to build scenarios for the future is extremely crucial for Azerbaijani experts, Vice Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismailzade said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the roundtable on strategic foresight organized at the university jointly with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).

"Unfortunately, various conflicts and geopolitical clashes do surround Azerbaijan. I believe Azerbaijani experts should learn how to predict the future and create scenarios. The consultation with ISESCO specialists today will aid Azerbaijan in this regard," he emphasized.

Ismailzade noted that the round table with Azerbaijani analysts, professors, and researchers to discuss tomorrow's strategic foresight is crucial because our world is changing rapidly in technological, political, legislative, and environmental ways.

"Anticipating and predicting tomorrow has become more challenging in recent times. The rate of global change was much slower fifty years ago than it is today. Numerous new circumstances impact our future goals as well," the vice rector added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel