BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will pay visit to Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference in Tokyo, Trend reports.

"Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will pay a state visit to Japan from May 20 to 23. During the visit, he will be received by Emperor Naruhito, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also meet with him," Hayashi said.

He expressed hope that this visit will strengthen bilateral relations.