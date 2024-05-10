Kyrgyzstan considers temporary ban on sugar exports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 10. Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers has proposed a temporary ban on sugar exports outside the Eurasian Economic Union, Trend reports.

According to a draft resolution, the ban is set until August 31, 2024. The cabinet notes that sugar is a socially significant staple food product, subject to state price regulation.

While the current warehouse stocks 74,000 tons of sugar and a total of 102,500 tons, including the quota for Russian sugar imports (28,500 tons), the population's annual demand amounts to 145,700 tons.

It was noted that to avoid market price speculation amid temporary bans on sugar exports from Russia and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan aims to enforce a temporary export ban, excluding re-export, transit, and humanitarian aid, until the new harvest.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country exported 623 tons of sugar from January through February 2024, which is two times more than in the corresponding months of 2023 (300 tons).