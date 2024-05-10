Fight for victory was not easy – gold medalist of Baku championship in women's artistic gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The fight for medals was not easy, as the competitors at the competition were strong, Azerbaijani athlete Albina Aliyeva, who won two gold medals in the all-around at the 8th Baku Open Championship in women's artistic gymnastics among gymnasts in the age category "juniors" (born 2009-2011), told Trend.

"The competition went great, I liked everything. Today I demonstrated complex elements. The training was hard, but when you win medals and achieve good results in competitions, you understand that all your efforts were not in vain. It’s always a pleasure to win medals, every award is dear to me," she said.

To note, the 29th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and the 8th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics are held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from May 9 through May 10. More than 50 athletes competing in different age categories take part in the competitions.