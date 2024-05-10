Azerbaijani student-developed UAV makes maiden flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. In Baku, a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) that was created by 40 students from Azerbaijan and the Turkish Aviation and Space Industries Company (TUSAŞ) took its first flight, Trend reports.

The student team built every component of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which is intended for use in military tasks.

Notably, four students who were part of the initiative moved to study in Turkey after receiving a job offer from Bayraktar Technology Azerbaycan.

