United Nations to back Azerbaijan's successful performance at COP29 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. At COP29, the United Nations will stand behind Azerbaijan as it participates in this historic process, the impact of which will be seen for years to come, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said during the event on "Climate Dialogues: Road to COP29" in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, UN experts will make every effort to make the COP29 conference successful, and its participants will realize the "climate mission."

Andreeva further noted that global warming has reached 1.5 degrees, making it necessary to meet commitments to descendants and stay within this temperature to prevent future warming.

"We have to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent," Andreeva emphasized.

She pointed out that decisions made at COP29 in Baku will continue to influence future climate conferences, such as COP30 in Brazil.

"COP29 will offer a chance to execute climate change actions. We are creating applicable models and tactics," she added.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Meanwhile, 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel