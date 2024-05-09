Azerbaijani oil prices climb

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. In the Italian port of Augusta, the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF increased by $0,66 on May 8 to reach $85.21 per barrel in comparison to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to 83,72 (up $0,66)

The price of URALS equaled $67.11 per barrel, which is $0,88 more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased $1,21 on May 8, compared to the previous indication, to $83.32.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on May 9.

