Armenian opposition plans to begin impeachment proceedings against Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The Armenian opposition announced the start of impeachment proceedings against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the country's parliament, the leader of the Tavush for the Name of the Motherland opposition movement, Archbishop Bagrat said this during the rally, Trend reports.

According to the information, this statement was made after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not respond to the opposition’s demand for resignation.

Bagrat also announced plans for consultations with the three parliamentary factions and planned acts of civil disobedience.