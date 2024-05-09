Türkiye refutes information about easing trade sanctions against Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Israel's claims about the alleged easing of trade sanctions imposed by Türkiye have no relation to reality, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"The statements of the Israeli Foreign Minister are absolute fiction. They have nothing to do with reality. We support the government's decision on trade with Israel. It remains valid," the minister noted.

Bolat added that the sanctions will remain in effect until a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the delivery of humanitarian aid are ensured.