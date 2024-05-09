Most memorable moment of competition was presentation of awards – young Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. For me, the most memorable moment of today's competition was the presentation of awards, young Azerbaijani athlete Adam Mamedov, who won the gold medal in the all-around at the 29th Baku Open Championship in men's artistic gymnastics among athletes in the junior age category (born in 2017), told Trend.

"I think I performed well today, and the coach praised me and said that I did well, but I still need to train a lot. I performed the exercises on all apparatus well. Happy to have won a gold medal. I look up to member of the Azerbaijani national team Rasul Ahmedzade, and supported him today during his performances," a representative of the Ojag Sports club said.

To note, the 29th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and the 8th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics are held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from May 9 through May 10. More than 50 athletes competing in different age categories take part in the competitions.

