Kyrgyz president urges implementation of e-papers for transportation in EAEU

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 9. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov in a statement to the Eurasian Economic Commission, emphasized the need of electronic supplemental documentation for products, particularly those that are transported via multiple modes of transportation, Trend reports.

Zhaparov highlighted this during his speech at the anniversary meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, according to the presidential press service.

"Modern digital solutions should become the main driving force in ensuring fast and efficient customs and tax administration," he said.

Additionally, he proposed exploring mechanisms for transferring ready-made platform solutions between EAEU countries.

In his speech, Zhaparov pointed out that over the years of Kyrgyzstan's participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (since 2015), mutual trade with member states has increased by 76 percent, from $2.5 billion to $4.4 billion in 2023.