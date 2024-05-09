Chinese-Kyrgyz-Uzbek railway steps into active phase of development - President Zhaparov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 9. Currently, the project development phase of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is in full swing, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said at the anniversary meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, Trend reports.

According to the presidential press-service, he also emphasized the importance of aligning the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the One Belt, One Road Chinese initiative.

"With projects like the North-South transport corridor being developed, Kyrgyzstan is making great strides to improve the transport connection among member states," he said.

There have been agreements to create new border crossings and boost the capacity of existing checkpoints with China, as pointed out by Zhaparov. Along with that, all 14 of Kyrgyzstan's border checkpoints along the EAEU customs border are technologically furnished and fully equipped.

"Fast transit through digital platforms requires closer cooperation between the EU and other nations to eliminate legal and infrastructural obstacles and coordinate the efforts of regulatory bodies," he said.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometer rail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways through Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with the European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye.