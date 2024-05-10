ISESCO to open regional office in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) will open regional office in Azerbaijan on May 12, the Director-General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed Almalik said at a roundtable event on strategic foresight at ADA University on May 10, Trend reports.

According to him, today's roundtable, dedicated to foreseeing tomorrow and discussing all issues of strategic forecasting of the future, is a very important event.

“I'm optimistic the roundtable talks will yield vital recommendations for ISESCO and our member states,” he added.

Concurrently, a roundtable themed "Shaping the Future: Strategic Foresight", organized by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD), is taking place at ADA University in Baku.

The event is attended by high-ranking officials, ambassadors, experts from Azerbaijan, and members of ICESCO.

