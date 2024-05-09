Azerbaijan names final composition of women's national volleyball team for Golden Euroleague

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The final composition of the Azerbaijani women's volleyball team for the Golden Euroleague has been announced, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The Azerbaijani team will rely on five attackers, three blockers, three ball distributors, and three liberos in the tournament. Coach Faig Garayev will be assisted by coaches Famil Agayev, Emin Abilov, and Sinisha Popek.

Forwards: Margarita Stepanenko, Anastasia Baydyuk, Nikalina Bashnakova, Ulker Karimova, and Ilhame Azimova;

Blockers: Aynur Imanova, Maria Kirilyuk, and Anastasia Mertsalova;

Distributors: Yana Doroshenko, Raziya Aliyeva, and Marianna Abuyeva;

Liberos: Yuliya Karimova, Jeyran Imanova, Sanubar Alaskarova.

To note, the Azerbaijani team will play two matches in the 1st round of the Golden European League, which will be held in Croatia. The first opponents of the Azerbaijan national team will be the hosts and Slovakia.

