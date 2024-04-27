Saudi Fund for Development focused on cooperation with Azerbaijan in transportation - executive director

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 27. Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is focused on cooperation with Azerbaijan in the sphere of transportation, SFD Executive Director of the Strategy Sector Dr. Abdullah Al-Sakran told Trend on the sidelines of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) annual meetings in Riyadh.

“Azerbaijan is now under the umbrella of the initiative that is about connection between Asia and Europe.

Azerbaijan makes linkage between Asia and Europe and we focus now on transportation sector,” he said.

As for the cooperation for development of the Middle Corridor, he said this depends on the requirements of the country.

“As per our previous discussions with the Azerbaijani government, we are focused on roads. Our priority is to engage with governments on food security, climate action, water management, digitalization. We welcome any request from the Azerbaijani government in these sectors. If the Azerbaijani government lists its priorities, we are ready to discuss,” he said.

Al-Sakran noted that the Fund provides loans to countries under the umbrella of cooperation for development.

“Roads are one of the elements of food security. So broadly, cooperation on transportation also covers food security, agriculture, reducing the time of transportation,” he explained.

The Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) is holding its 2024 Annual Meetings and Golden Jubilee in Riyadh from April 27-30, under the Royal Patronage of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The 2024 Annual Meetings are being held under the theme of “Cherishing our Past, Charting our Future: Originality, Solidarity and Prosperity”, which marks IsDB’s 50 years of fostering socio-economic development in its member countries.

Among other topics, the meetings will also feature roundtable on COP29 with participation of Azerbaijani government representatives.

As the premier South-South multilateral development Bank, the 2024 IsDB Group Annual Meetings and Golden Jubilee are expected to attract international and regional attention. The Annual Meetings will feature a series of side events with top-level panelists from government, international and regional organizations, the private sector, academia, and civil society.

Ministers of Economy, Planning, and Finance from IsDB's 57 member countries will participate in the event, along with representatives of international and regional financial institutions, Islamic banks, private sector companies, national and international development finance institutions, international and regional organizations, NGOs, chambers of commerce & Industry, and business councils.