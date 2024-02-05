Azerbaijan showcases its defense products at international expo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The International Defense Exhibition - World Defense Show-2024, taking place in Riyadh for the second time, commenced its activities on February 4, the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The event is attended by a delegation led by the Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev.

In the World Defense Show-2024 exhibition, which has over 750 participants from more than 45 countries and 115 foreign representatives, the Ministry of Defense Industry has organized a stand showcasing 107 types of defense products manufactured in Azerbaijan.

Mustafayev attended the opening ceremony and met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defense, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, to send his best wishes for the show.

The minister became acquainted with defense items and new technologies displayed at the exhibits of institutions from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and other nations.

During his visit, Mustafayev also met with Ahmad Al-Ohali, the Governor of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries.

The meeting reviewed the potential for bilateral defense industry collaboration and shared views on subjects of mutual interest.

To note, the World Defense Show-2024 exhibition, featuring the latest military technologies, equipment, and systems from defense industry companies, will conclude on February 8," the ministry added.

