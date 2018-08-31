Second winner of promotional campaign by Carlsberg Azerbaijan receives keys to new apartment

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

The second awarding ceremony was held in Baku within the "Drink Xırdalan, win an apartment in Khirdalan" promotional campaign, organized by Carlsberg Azerbaijan.

Marketing director of Carlsberg Azerbaijan Yana Slivka handed over the keys of the apartment to its new owner Chingiz Hamidov. It is worth mentioning that beer lovers have a chance to win the third apartment by registering the code which they can find under the Xırdalan beer cap.

"We are very pleased that the second apartment also found its winner,” Yana Slivka, marketing director of Carlsberg Azerbaijan, said. “At the moment the apartment has already been re-registered to a new owner, and Chingiz already had the opportunity to visit it. Our consumers still have a chance to get a third apartment.”

After the ceremony, Chingiz Hamidov participated in a brewery tour and saw the process of producing his favourite beer with his own eyes.

Within the "Drink Xırdalan, win an apartment in Khirdalan" promotional campaign, which started on April 1, 3 renovated apartments in the Kristal Absheron Residential Complex in Khırdalan are raffled off. In order to take part in the drawing, adult consumers need to buy Xırdalan beer, find the code under the cap and register it on the promo site www.xirdalanpromo.az.

Drawing of the third apartment (the last one) will take place on September 1, 2018.

The products with the Lottery sign "Drink Xirdalan - win an apartment in Khirdalan" (Xırdalan iç - Xırdalanda ev qazan!) are involved in the campaign in the following packing formats: "Xırdalan" glass bottle 0.5 l, "Xırdalan" can 0,45 l, "Xırdalan" PET 2.0 l, "Xırdalan" PET 1.5 l, "Xırdalan Draft" glass bottle 0.44 l, "Xırdalan Export" glass bottle 0.44 l.

You can get more detailed information on the rules of the campaign on the bottle/can collar and on the website www.xirdalanpromo.az, as well as by calling the hotline number (012) 404 31 33.

Video from awarding ceremony could be watched on the link: https://www.facebook.com/1654007778194389/videos/1895522070757407/?fb_dtsg_ag=AdyBr2A7fqDebl6FF__V98_qtWW5NgDJVoDe0LI2x4WzMQ%3AAdx9NbVVzzNwTIu3tvu_OUDxPo61BnLOEdHGj287OZMjHA

The Carlsberg Azerbaijan brewery is located in Khirdalan about 10 km from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan Republic. The plant's production capacity is 8 million decaliters per year, and the company employs about 220 people and about 400 are mediated (distributors, agencies, contractors).

Carlsberg Azerbaijan's annual deductions to the budget are about 15 million AZN, the company has the status of a tax partner of the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The total amount of the company's investments in the plant development is about 50 million AZN.

The company's portfolio includes such popular brands as Xirdalan, Tuborg, Baltika 7, Baltika 0, Baltika 9, Baltika 4, Baltika KULER, Efsane, Zhigulevskoe Firmennoye, Carlsberg, Holsten, Kronenbourg Blanc, Seth and Riley's Garage, Somersby, Karmi Sensual.

Carlsberg Group was founded in 1847 and at the present moment is one of the world's largest beer producers. It is headquartered in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark. Carlsberg Group has plants in dozens of countries in three major regions of the world - Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia and its products are represented in 150 countries.

The company's portfolio includes more than 140 beer brands. The total number of the Group's employees is more than 42,000.

