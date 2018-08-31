Second winner of promotional campaign by Carlsberg Azerbaijan receives keys to new apartment

31 August 2018 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

The second awarding ceremony was held in Baku within the "Drink Xırdalan, win an apartment in Khirdalan" promotional campaign, organized by Carlsberg Azerbaijan.

Marketing director of Carlsberg Azerbaijan Yana Slivka handed over the keys of the apartment to its new owner Chingiz Hamidov. It is worth mentioning that beer lovers have a chance to win the third apartment by registering the code which they can find under the Xırdalan beer cap.

"We are very pleased that the second apartment also found its winner,” Yana Slivka, marketing director of Carlsberg Azerbaijan, said. “At the moment the apartment has already been re-registered to a new owner, and Chingiz already had the opportunity to visit it. Our consumers still have a chance to get a third apartment.”

After the ceremony, Chingiz Hamidov participated in a brewery tour and saw the process of producing his favourite beer with his own eyes.

Within the "Drink Xırdalan, win an apartment in Khirdalan" promotional campaign, which started on April 1, 3 renovated apartments in the Kristal Absheron Residential Complex in Khırdalan are raffled off. In order to take part in the drawing, adult consumers need to buy Xırdalan beer, find the code under the cap and register it on the promo site www.xirdalanpromo.az.

Drawing of the third apartment (the last one) will take place on September 1, 2018.

The products with the Lottery sign "Drink Xirdalan - win an apartment in Khirdalan" (Xırdalan iç - Xırdalanda ev qazan!) are involved in the campaign in the following packing formats: "Xırdalan" glass bottle 0.5 l, "Xırdalan" can 0,45 l, "Xırdalan" PET 2.0 l, "Xırdalan" PET 1.5 l, "Xırdalan Draft" glass bottle 0.44 l, "Xırdalan Export" glass bottle 0.44 l.

You can get more detailed information on the rules of the campaign on the bottle/can collar and on the website www.xirdalanpromo.az, as well as by calling the hotline number (012) 404 31 33.

Video from awarding ceremony could be watched on the link: https://www.facebook.com/1654007778194389/videos/1895522070757407/?fb_dtsg_ag=AdyBr2A7fqDebl6FF__V98_qtWW5NgDJVoDe0LI2x4WzMQ%3AAdx9NbVVzzNwTIu3tvu_OUDxPo61BnLOEdHGj287OZMjHA

The Carlsberg Azerbaijan brewery is located in Khirdalan about 10 km from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan Republic. The plant's production capacity is 8 million decaliters per year, and the company employs about 220 people and about 400 are mediated (distributors, agencies, contractors).

Carlsberg Azerbaijan's annual deductions to the budget are about 15 million AZN, the company has the status of a tax partner of the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The total amount of the company's investments in the plant development is about 50 million AZN.

The company's portfolio includes such popular brands as Xirdalan, Tuborg, Baltika 7, Baltika 0, Baltika 9, Baltika 4, Baltika KULER, Efsane, Zhigulevskoe Firmennoye, Carlsberg, Holsten, Kronenbourg Blanc, Seth and Riley's Garage, Somersby, Karmi Sensual.

Carlsberg Group was founded in 1847 and at the present moment is one of the world's largest beer producers. It is headquartered in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark. Carlsberg Group has plants in dozens of countries in three major regions of the world - Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia and its products are represented in 150 countries.

The company's portfolio includes more than 140 beer brands. The total number of the Group's employees is more than 42,000.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Carlsberg Azerbaijan arranges beer export to Georgia and Kazakhstan
Economy news 24 July 09:23
Carlsberg Azerbaijan: size of excise tax dictates retail prices
Economy news 20 July 16:07
Carlsberg Azerbaijan arranges beer export to Georgia and Kazakhstan
Economy news 20 July 15:57
Business of Carlsberg Azerbaijan revived growth in 2017
Business 16 February 10:57
Carlsberg Azerbaijan and Uber call drivers for sober driving
Society 15 September 2017 16:22
Vyacheslav Maltsev appointed Acting Managing Director of Carlsberg Azerbaijan
Economy news 17 August 2017 11:16
Latest
Turkish FM talks normalization of relations with Netherlands
Turkey 17:50
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates heads of several countries
Politics 17:32
Azerbaijan’s AccessBank to increase equity - Fitch
Economy news 17:21
Turkish Airlines resumes flights from Baku to Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport
Economy news 17:05
Honey production in Azerbaijan expected to grow - beekeepers association
Economy news 17:04
China plans income tax breaks to boost consumption
China 16:55
Germany developing co-op with Turkmenistan in oil and gas sector
Oil&Gas 16:33
Russia says U.S. would suffer, after Trump threat to exit WTO
Russia 16:20
Amsterdam police shoot, wound stabbing suspect
Europe 16:20