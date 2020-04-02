More positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 11:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 41 new coronavirus cases, said spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov, Trend reports.

Mammadov said that the condition of 8 people out of those 41 persons is serious, the condition of 11 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

He added that these numbers may change during the day.

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their houses and apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence. Other kinds of operation, except for the vital work and services, will be suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.