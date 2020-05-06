Azerbaijan uses same meds for COVID-19 treatment as other countries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6
Trend:
The medicines for treating coronavirus infected people which are used in the world are also used in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said.
Aliyev made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 6.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Countries participating in Non-Aligned Movement understand problems of each other, show solidarity, give preference to multilateral cooperation
President Ilham Aliyev: During presidency of Azerbaijan, we intend to jointly enhance international authority and role of Non-Aligned Movement in international arena
President Ilham Aliyev: Until 1 January 2021, taxpayers will be granted tax benefits and tax breaks for areas of activity worst affected by pandemic
President Ilham Aliyev: To provide support to NAM member countries, Azerbaijan will allocate additional donation of $5 million to WHO
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready to share its experience in field of treatment of coronavirus patients with other member states of Non-Aligned Movement
President Ilham Aliyev: In last three weeks, there has been positive trend between number of infected and those recovering in Azerbaijan
Armenia's destructive rhetoric, provocative steps put negotiations on Karabakh in question: official