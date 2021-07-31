First group of Azerbaijani firefighting unit arrives in Turkey (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31
Trend:
The first group of the firefighting unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations consisting of 100 people, sent in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Turkey to extinguish forest fires and prevent their further spread, arrived in the Turkish province of Mugla, Trend reports.
The plane with the first group of firefighters landed at Dalaman airport at 23:10 Turkish time.
Professional and experienced firefighters from the first group are fully equipped with individual firefighting equipment.
