Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

Some 35,832 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,889 citizens, the second one to 5,346 citizens, the third one to 26,597.

Totally, up until now, 10,675,649 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,095,524 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,588,915 people - the second dose, 991,210 - the third dose.