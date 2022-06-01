Azerbaijan reports arrest of Economy Ministry's officials (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:02

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Main Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan is investigating a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code on the basis of materials on illegal actions of officials of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Trend reports citing the joint statement of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the ministry.

During the investigation, grounds for suspicion were identified that Mirjavad Hashimov, who worked as the head of a department at the Main Territorial Tax Department No. 6, entered into a preliminary conspiracy with the department’s senior state tax inspector Zakir Kazimov and received a bribe totaling 20,000 manat ($11,760) twice from a citizen for failure to carry out prompt measures of tax control in connection with the identified violations in the activities of a taxpayer.

In connection with illegal actions, Hashimov ans Kazimov have been prosecuted as accused persons under the Criminal Code articles 308.2 (abuse of official powers entailing grave consequences), 311.3.1 (receiving a bribe by a group of persons by prior agreement) and 311.3.3 (receiving a bribe in a large amount).

In respect of the persons a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen by a court decision.

The Main Anti-Corruption Department continues necessary investigative measures to identify and prosecute all persons suspected in this case.