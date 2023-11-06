Vagif Khachatryan was among prisoners in Shusha prison - witness of Meshali village massacre

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Vagif Khachatryan was one ofthe 337 Armenian criminals kept in the Shusha prison in the 1990s, said witness of the Meshali village massacre Azay Kerimov at a court hearing, Trend reports.

Kerimov made a remark today at the regular court session on the criminal case of Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in Meshali (Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district).

"We detained four armed men and took them to the Shusha prison, where they stayed for only a month. We were informed that Vagif had gnawed his own veins with his teeth, after which we took him to the Shusha hospital,” said Kerimov.

“I was in Meshali village when the genocide took place. I have never seen such things that happened there," he said.

Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali massacre, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

In December 1991, the criminal group, which included Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.

About 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal case.

