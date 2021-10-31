Russia allows supply of tomatoes from several Azerbaijani enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Sadraddin Aghjayev Trend:

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) allowed export of tomatoes to the country to 16 Azerbaijani enterprises, Trend reports with reference to Rosselkhoznadzor.

These enterprises will be able to start exporting tomatoes from November 1 of this year.

So, the import of tomatoes is now allowed to:

"Caspian Agro AZ" LLC (Absheron region);

"Baku agro az" LLC (Sabail region);

"Zira agro organic" LLC (Nasimi region);

"Bizim agro" LLC (Narimanov region);

"Elba agro 003" LLC (Nasimi region);

"Dzhan Agro" LLC (Narimanov region);

"Teodoro" LLC (Hajigabul region);

"Asad Agro" LLC (Kurdamir region);

"Grovv Group Azerbaijan" LLC (Khatai region);

"Tebi" LLC (Kurdamir region);

"Bagirov" LLC (Kurdamir region).

IE "Gasimov Bahruz Agaguseyn oglu" (city of Barda);

IE "Shafiev Nofel Geyush" (Bilasuvar region);

FE "Rakhmanov Fuad Gurban" (Khatai region);

IE "Aleskerov Murad Ilgar oglu" (Khazar region);

IE "Huseynov Sarkhan Farasat oglu" (Khazar region).

Azerbaijan will continue to supply apples and tomatoes to Russia by railroad cars until April 1, 2022, and after this date, it is planned to switch to container transportation.