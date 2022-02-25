Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank to introduce mobile payment solution to businesses - chairman of board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank will introduce a mobile payment solution on the Android platform for smartphones and tablets for the businesses from 2022, Chairman of the Board of Kapital Bank Rovshan Allahverdiyev said at the conference entitled "Tax Reforms for Inclusive and Sustainable Development: Towards Voluntary Actions through Digital Transformation", Trend reports.

Allahverdiyev added that the corporate clients of the bank have been carrying out most of the transactions on Kapital Bank’s website since 2021.

“The non-cash turnover of Kapital Bank’s customers amounted to about 9.3 million manat ($5.5 million) in 2020 while more than 34.4 million manat ($20.2 million) in 2021,” chairman said. “These figures amounted to almost 70.3 million manat ($41.3 million) in 2020 while over 266.3 million manat ($156.6 million) in terms of cash in 2021.”

Allahverdiyev added that the VAT refund on Kapital Bank exceeded 152.2 million manat ($89.5 million).

