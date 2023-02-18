Azerbaijan, Poland discuss dev't of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijan and Poland discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor), Minister of Transport and Digital Development of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

Minister Nabiyev and Polish Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology Grzegorz Piechowiak discussed economic cooperation issues in the transport and ICT fields.

"We exchanged views on the aviation industry, as well as explored potential ways for further development," Nabiyev said.

Meanwhile, the Polish official is paying a visit to Baku as part of the 8th Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

On February 16, Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone Valeh Alasgarov and Executive Director of the “INVEST–PARK” Ltd. Wałbrzych Special Economic Zone Mariusz Tomczak signed minutes of the meeting, as well as a memorandum of understanding (MoU).