Azerbaijan, Türkiye expanding cooperation in field of pharmaceuticals - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are expanding cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to the publication, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and Türkiye's GEN [Gen Ilaç ve Sağlık Günleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.], leading pharmaceutical company, with more than 20 years of experience, specializing in pharmaceutical production, have signed a cooperation agreement.

"Within the framework of this agreement, Azerbaijan and Türkiye will jointly explore the possibilities of manufacturing pharmaceutical products in the country," the minister said.