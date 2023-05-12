Number of labor contracts in Azerbaijan increased since 2019, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The number of labor contracts in Azerbaijan has increased by over 361,000 from 2019, Trend reports via the Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s tweet.

According to the tweet, the number of labor contracts in the state sector has reached 859,884.

During this period [since 2019 to date], the number of labor contracts in the non-oil private sector grew by more than 313,000 and equaled 853,340, he said.

Establishing labor relations offers advantages, such as provision of social rights, transparency in the labor market, and promotion of employment, the minister said.

As of January 1, 2023, the number of labor contracts in Azerbaijan exceeded 1.7 million.