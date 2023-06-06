Azerbaijani Parliament adopts draft law on execution of 2022 state budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The draft law "On execution of state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022" has been adopted in the second reading, Trend reports.

The draft has been discussed at today's extraordinary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

State budget revenues of the Republic of Azerbaijan for last year amounted to 30.67 billion manat ($18 billion), and expenses - 32.6 billion manat ($19.18 billion).

According to the draft law, 82.8 million manat ($48.7 million) was allocated for the design and construction of new residential complexes in Azerbaijan's liberated territories [after the Second Karabakh War] in 2022.

Moreover, 30.3 million manat ($17.8 million) was given to improve the drinking water supply of the territories, and 115.7 million manat ($68 million) was allocated for reclamation works.

A total of 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion) was set aside from the state budget for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of Azerbaijani liberated territories.