Azerbaijan is amiable global investment partner - Russian economist (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Azerbaijan is an attractive partner for investment and cooperation in the world arena, Russian economist, analyst, public figure and publicist Mikhail Khazin told Trend.

He claims that involvement in local associations, into which the global dollar system is disintegrating, has created special prospects for investment in Azerbaijan's economy.

"Azerbaijan is currently dealing with difficulties brought on by changes in the global oil and gas industry, which necessitates making the best investment decisions and refocusing resources for economic growth. The nation will need to seek for new prospects and focus on technology in this situation. I think there is a big opportunity to increase collaboration with Russia, China, India, and other nations if Azerbaijan becomes a technology hub with its headquarters in Baku," said Khazin.

"The Russian market is an excellent target for foreign investment from Azerbaijan, and it also creates opportunities for additional product export to Eurasian markets. These, in my opinion, are not Azerbaijan's sole opportunities. Increasing its commercial linkages with Central Asia and Russia, Baku may one day become the financial hub of the whole Asian region. Cooperation with Iran and Arab nations also appears to have the potential to be advantageous for economic diversification and luring investment", he noted.

The economist also asserts that investment in urban infrastructure can spur the growth of the areas that were freed up following the Second Karabakh War and give the local population access to more contemporary amenities.

"Azerbaijan implements modern infrastructure, builds modern factories, towns and villages in its liberated territories. It will possibly provide the future population of these liberated territories with higher wages and modern infrastructure, and I am sure that Azerbaijan has all the possibilities for this," Khazin said.

The economist emphasized that all of the aforementioned elements combine to make Azerbaijan a desirable partner for international investment and collaboration.

"The nation has enormous potential for the creation of new technology, drawing in foreign capital, and elevating its standing internationally. To ensure an even more secure and successful future for its economy, Azerbaijan must yet make strong moves and hold fresh, strategically sound elections, he said.