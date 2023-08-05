Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan exempts number of equipment and materials from customs duties

Economy Materials 5 August 2023 12:03 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan exempts number of equipment and materials from customs duties

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. A number of equipment and materials are exempt from customs duties in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

According to the decree, equipment and materials imported into the country as part of large oil refinery reconstruction projects (annual crude oil processing capacity of at least 3 million tons) are exempt from customs duties for a period of two years beginning January 1, 2023, based on confirming documents from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

Latest

Latest

Read more