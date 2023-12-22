Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan shortens deadlines for organizations to get budget allocations from Ministry of Finance

Economy Materials 22 December 2023 13:47 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan shortens deadlines for organizations to get budget allocations from Ministry of Finance

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The indicators of the state budget, distribution of revenues and expenditures approved by Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry will be communicated to budgetary organizations within five working days, Trend reports.

In this regard, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree "On amendments to the "Rules of drawing up and execution of the state budget".

Before that the Ministry of Finance brought the indicators of the approved state budget, distribution of revenues and expenditures within one month.

This decision comes into force on January 1, 2024.

