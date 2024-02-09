North-South and East-West corridors pose vital for whole region - Iranian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The North-South-Southast-West corridors are of special importance for all countries in the region, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran's national interests and ambitions are always directed toward guaranteeing peace and security in friendly countries and the region. Mousavi stated that Iran's desire is for neighboring and fraternal Azerbaijan to be at peace, quiet, and stable.

"Contacts between high-ranking officials from both nations, as well as numerous mutual visits and delegation meetings, attest to the high degree of cooperation and give significant support for these connections. It also adds to the continuation and growth of bilateral collaboration," the ambassador said.

Mousavi expressed hope that with the signing of a preferential trade agreement and the upcoming 16th meeting of the Iran-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, other areas, including economic and trade ties, will be developed alongside the two countries' existing high-level political ties.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel