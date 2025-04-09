Kazakhstan temporarily forbids egg imports to spur local production

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 9. Kazakhstan has imposed a temporary six-month ban on imports of fresh chicken eggs by all means of transportation from third countries, including the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) states, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

"By order of the Minister of Agriculture, a temporary six-month ban has been introduced on the import of fresh chicken eggs into the Republic of Kazakhstan from third countries and EAEU member states by all means of transport," the statement reads.

However, the Ministry clarified that the ban does not apply to the transit of fresh chicken eggs through Kazakhstan or to their movement between EAEU member states across the country's territory.

"The temporary ban on the import of food-grade eggs is aimed at supporting domestic producers during the spring-summer period," the statement highlights.

During this period, the Ministry explained, "demand for eggs tends to decrease, and the market's needs are fully met through industrial production and the active availability of household-produced eggs."



The order comes into force on April 9, 2025.