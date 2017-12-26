Authorized capital of Azerbaijani bank significantly increases

26 December 2017 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Bank BTB has increased its authorized capital up to 66.45 million Azerbaijani manats, the bank said in a message Dec. 26.

According to the message, the capital has been increased thanks to the issuance of 14,450 common registered shares with a nominal value of 1,000 manats per each.

Until the capitalization, the bank’s authorized capital amounted to 46 million manats.

Bank BTB has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2010 and renders various services, including consumer and business loans, deposits, cash management services, plastic card transactions and others.

