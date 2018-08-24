Over 130,000 people employed in Turkey in July

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As many as 134,040 Turkish citizens were provided with workplaces in Turkey in July 2018, which is 4.3 percent more than in the same period of 2017, the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend on Aug. 24.

Out of the total number of the employed 34 percent are women and 66 percent - men, according to ISKUR.

"A total of 2.670 million people were registered as unemployed in Turkey in July 2018," ISKUR said. “Fifty-two percent of them are women and 48 percent are men.”

In January-July 2018, 537,114 Turkish citizens were provided with jobs.

